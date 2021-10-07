ICFJ, WHO offer course on violence prevention reporting

— 1min read

The program will implement a two-week online course designed to enable journalists around the world to strengthen their reporting on issues related to violence against children and effective interventions.

The online course will additionally train participants on reporting practices such as the basics of data journalism, fact-checking and audience engagement, says ICFJ.

The program is slated to run in December 2021.

According to the partners, the online course will cover critical issues on violence prevention and successful initiatives. Some of the topics to be trained on, include child violence in the news, why the voice of the child is newsworthy, Child Welfare Reporting tips, and experiences of journalists reporting on child violence.

They further stated that’s participants would be encouraged to produce stories around issues related to violence prevention in their home countries using lessons learned from the training.

All participants ” who produce stories will be given preference for participation in the subsequent phase of the program, during which they will also be eligible for reporting grants and dedicated virtual mentorship,” the organisers added.

Interested applicants can fill the form here. The deadline for the submission of applications is November 19, 2021.