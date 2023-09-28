ICIR announces fellows for its countering misinformation, promoting media literacy project

ICIR-Emblem of the Federal Republic of Germany Embassy
THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has announced selected fellows for its “Countering Misinformation and Promoting Media Literacy Project”.

This programme seeks to combat the dissemination and impact of misinformation in Nigeria by promoting media literacy and responsible information sharing among citizens, an initiative supported by the Federal Republic of Germany Embassy.

The ICIR is an independent, non–profit media organization that aims to promote good governance in Nigeria through robust, investigative journalism that holds power to account.

In the past half-decade, The ICIR has equipped hundreds with investigative, data-driven reporting skills, bolstering transparency and public welfare, especially at the sub-regional levels.

The ICIR pioneered the FactCheckHub amidst the infodemic that came with COVID-19 in 2020. It has become one of Nigeria’s most credible verification platforms, working to increase its capacity, visibility and impact in Nigeria.

The training aims to hone beneficiaries’ fact-checking proficiencies and provide financial backing for them to generate pivotal fact-checking content. The overarching goal is to enhance quality information in Nigeria through responsible journalism.

Following the training, the journalists are tasked with imparting the knowledge acquired to their peers within their media houses and ensuring the continued spread of this essential knowledge.

For the current endeavour, 30 select journalists from diverse Nigerian media organisations will undergo a 3-day training in Abuja in October 2023. The list of successful candidates and their respective organizations are as follows:

S/NNAMEORGANIZATION
 1.Omokungbe, Daisi MatthewDaily Agent & Daily Agent Check
 2.Daniel AdajiNature News
 3.Adisa-Jaji AzeezThe informant 247
 4.Babatunde OmonikeDiamond 88.7FM
 5.El-ameen IbrahimPunch Newspapers Nigeria
 6.Ndukwe ChidiebereTrend 100.9fm, Asaba
 7.Saleh AminuProgress Radio, Gombe state
 8.Ojukwu DanielFoundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ)
 9.Ijioma CalebRoundcheck
 10.Okereke Jennifer IjeomaCool Fm/Wazobia Fm / Nigeria Info
 11.Ozumi AbdulPRNIGERIA
 12.Daranijo Habeeb Opeyemi    Korrectnews Media
 13.Ogi-Olu Mosunmola DamilolaArise News
 14.Ezinne Glory AlozieDarling 107.3 FM, Owerri, Imo State
 15.Ahmad ShereefdeenThe Liberalist
 16.Shuaibu Faruk UmarDaily Trust
 17.Raji Abdulazeez OlatunjiCentre for Democracy and Development
 18.Alo OlaronkeBBC
 19.Muhammad Saminu Muhammad      Yobe Broadcasting Corporation
 20.Mudathir Hayatullahi FolorunshoPEN PRESS
 21.Salako EmmanuelThe News Digest
 22.Ogbewe Famous AmadinKAFTAN TV
 23.Funmilola AfolabiCrest FM, Akure.
 24.Nwimo, Lawrence ChukwudikeIkenga Online
 25.Adedokun Theophilus OluwapelumiFreelancer
 26.Adesanya Michael AdesegunCity Voice Newspaper
 27.Ojo-Ehinmodu Mercy AdeolaNational Broadcasting Commission
 28.Ogunsanya Oluwaseye OluwafemiFact Check Africa
 29.Ibrahim Ukashatu WakiliVision FM Sokoto
 30.Aliyu DomaVoice of the people 96.1 FM, Abuja
