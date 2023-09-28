ICIR announces fellows for its countering misinformation, promoting media literacy project

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has announced selected fellows for its “Countering Misinformation and Promoting Media Literacy Project”.

This programme seeks to combat the dissemination and impact of misinformation in Nigeria by promoting media literacy and responsible information sharing among citizens, an initiative supported by the Federal Republic of Germany Embassy.

The ICIR is an independent, non–profit media organization that aims to promote good governance in Nigeria through robust, investigative journalism that holds power to account.

In the past half-decade, The ICIR has equipped hundreds with investigative, data-driven reporting skills, bolstering transparency and public welfare, especially at the sub-regional levels.

The ICIR pioneered the FactCheckHub amidst the infodemic that came with COVID-19 in 2020. It has become one of Nigeria’s most credible verification platforms, working to increase its capacity, visibility and impact in Nigeria.

The training aims to hone beneficiaries’ fact-checking proficiencies and provide financial backing for them to generate pivotal fact-checking content. The overarching goal is to enhance quality information in Nigeria through responsible journalism.

Following the training, the journalists are tasked with imparting the knowledge acquired to their peers within their media houses and ensuring the continued spread of this essential knowledge.

For the current endeavour, 30 select journalists from diverse Nigerian media organisations will undergo a 3-day training in Abuja in October 2023. The list of successful candidates and their respective organizations are as follows: