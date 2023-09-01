ICIR executive director, head of investigations among speakers for GIJC 2023

THE Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Dayo Aiyetan, and Head of Investigations, Olugbenga Adanikin, have been selected among the speakers at the Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC) holding in Sweden between September 19 and 22, 2023.

Aiyetan will deliver a session during the “Lightning round: Great stories you’ve never heard of.” It showcases investigative projects that may have escaped people’s notice and a chance to listen to extraordinary global works of journalists.

This year’s session features prominent journalists from China, France, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, and Ukraine, among others.

Adanikin will speak on “Digging into Government Contracting: Finding Patterns, Tracking Corruption, and Telling Stories.”

The session will provide practical tips and tricks to investigate the entire public procurement process, from planning to tendering and delivery, and show how to get data on the three core elements of a public procurement process: buyers, companies, and projects.

The Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC) is the world’s largest international gathering of investigative journalists. The conference features training on the latest tools and techniques, cutting-edge workshops, and extensive networking and brainstorming sessions.

The Global Conference holds every two years. Since the first gathering in Copenhagen in 2001, the GIJC has brought together over 10,000 journalists from 140 countries.

It is designed by journalists for journalists and is famous for focusing on practical and advanced reporting techniques.