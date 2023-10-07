ICIR journalist wins PwC media excellence award, speaks on experience

A JOURNALIST with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nurudeen Akewushola has emerged as the winner of the 2023 PwC Media Excellence Award for Tax Reporting.

The PwC Media Excellence Awards celebrates and rewards excellence in business reporting, with the 2023 edition also marking its 8th year.

Nurudeen claimed victory in the Tax & Fiscal Policy Reporting category with his two-part investigative series titled “Maritime ‘Bandits“, surpassing Tunde Ajaja from The Punch and Chima Titus Nwokoji from Nigerian Tribune, who secured the first and second runner-up positions in the same category.

Maritime Bandits exposed paths through Nigeria’s largest seaport, Apapa in Lagos, have become notorious for fleecing importers and exporters and examines the scale and implications on truck drivers, the government and the economy.

Using undercover means and secret intelligence techniques, the report unveiled 36 illegal checkpoints where corrupt security personnel, touts, and criminals extort truck drivers conducting lawful activities.

It delved into the dangers this posed to truckers and the maritime sector’s business environment and as well probed the impact of this illegality on the Electronic Call-Up system, a digital solution meant to ease port operation.

Akewushola expressed excitement receiving the award, noting that the award serves as a recognition of the outstanding public interest journalism practised at The ICIR.

“The problem has been lingering for so long, and the primary objective of the story was to call the attention of the authorities to it”, he said.

Speaking on the challenges he faced while putting up the report, Nurudeen said writing the story was the most demanding part.

“The most demanding aspect of this project was narrating the story itself. When I returned from the field, I had gathered a lot of information, enough to create a four-part story, all thanks to the trust placed in us by our sources.

“But by employing data visualisation and video storytelling techniques, I managed to convey the story with fewer words, and I am delighted with the outcome”, he stated.

Nurudeen expressed gratitude to The ICIR for their crucial financial and mentorship support, particularly thanking the Executive Director for mentorship and the Editor for meticulous editing that ensured the story’s accuracy and credibility.

“The fact is, the story wouldn’t have stood out if not for the support of our experts at The ICIR who assisted me. I appreciate the efforts of our data team, video Unit, social media and all the ICIR staff. Like I said earlier, the award is for all of us,” he added.