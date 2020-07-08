ICIR reporter, 12 others selected for Dubawa fellowship

THE Premium Times Center for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), through its fact-checking project, Dubawa, has selected 13 fellows including journalists and researchers for the second edition of its fact-checking fellowship.

Among the selected fellows is The ICIR‘s Uthman Samad.

According to Temilade Onilede, Dubawa Programme Assistant, the fellows who were chosen from 104 applicants from different newsrooms in Nigeria and Ghana will undergo four-day intensive training from Wednesday July 8 to Monday July 13, 2020.

Onilede explained that fellows would be taken through courses on the misinformation ecosystem, news industry transformation, research and data journalism, fact-checking methodology, and fact-checking/verification as an innovation to today’s journalism

She added that the fellows are expected to use the six-month fellowship program to tackle misinformation and hold political elites accountable for their words and actions.

The successful candidates are also expected to expand the reach of verified information to grassroots communities that are targeted constituencies for political, social and cultural disinformation for them to be adequately equipped to hold political elites accountable.

The 2020 Dubawa Fellowship programme which is slated to end in December, is supported by Heinrich Boll Stiftung Foundation Abuja office.