32.1 C
Abuja

ICPC arraigns former judge over age falsification

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Bankole Abe
ICPC's logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former Imo State Customary Court of Appeal Judge, Francis Chukwuma Abosi, for allegedly altering an official document to falsify his age.

Abosi was brought before Justice U.P Kekemeke of the FCT High Court, Abuja, on a three-count charge bordering on forgery and conferring unfair advantage on himself.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua.

According to a statement signed by Ogugua, investigations revealed that during his appointments in 2010 and 2014, Abosi filed November 17, 1958, as his date of birth in the National Judicial Council Data before the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

However, luck ran out on him when the NJC wrote to the Nigeria Law School to verify his records. Unfortunately, findings from the Law School and his alma mater, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, showed that he was born on November 17, 1950.

“Consequently, the NJC suspended the defendant from office and recommended him to proceed on compulsory retirement, which he complied with. The Council then went on to report the matter to ICPC.”

Parts of the charge against the defendant read, “That you Francis Chukwuma Abosi (M) sometime in April 2010 or thereabout at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court while being a public officer to wit: Judge of the Imo State Customary Court of Appeal made a false statement to the Chairman of the National Judicial Council in the exercise of the duties of his office by stating in the National Judicial Council Data on judicial officers form that your date of birth is November 17, 1958, when you know that your actual date of birth is November 17, 1950, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 25 (1) (a) and punishable under Section 25 (1) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.”

- Advertisement -

The accused pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

The bail application was moved by the defence counsel, J. O. Asoluka and was not opposed by the prosecution.

The defendant was consequently granted bail on self-recognition.

The case was adjourned to February 16, 2023, for a definite hearing.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

More governors on EFCC watchlist – Bawa

THE Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has disclosed...
National News

N4.8bn contract fraud: Oyo anti-graft agency arrests civil servants, retirees

TOP civil servants and retirees have been arrested and detained by the Oyo State...
News

Nigeria has 133m people living in ‘multidimentional’ poverty, 86m in North – Report

THE Federal government has disclosed that 133 million people in the country, representing 63...
Environment

Estates of Death? How property developers use Dangote Refinery to lure potential home owners despite future health hazards

By Semiu OKANLAWON Rather than seek to move farther away from what is patently an...
News

2023: Again, Tinubu denies ‘Islamisation’ agenda

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has once again cleared...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMore governors on EFCC watchlist – Bawa

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.