ICPC grills Gbajabiamila over alleged role in ‘fake agency’ scandal

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has questioned Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, over his alleged involvement in the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC)

Gbajabiamila’s lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, confirmed in a statement on Monday that his client honoured the anti-graft agency’s invitation and fully cooperated with investigators.

According to Ogunye, the Chief of Staff arrived at the ICPC headquarters at about 3 p.m. on Monday, where he answered questions as part of the commission’s ongoing probe into the PFIPC scandal.

“In full cooperation with the ICPC acting as directed by the President of Nigeria, I hereby confirm that my client, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, responded to the invitation of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and appeared at about 15:00hrs on Monday, July 20, 2026, as part of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the ‘PFIPC’ fake agency, among others,” Ogunye said.

He added that Gbajabiamila gave his testimony, responded to questions from investigators and subsequently returned to his official duties.

Controversy erupted after the Presidency declared that the PFIPC was never created by the Federal Government, established through any law, executive order or presidential approval.

The scandal centres on Adeniyi Adeyemi, who allegedly presented himself as the Director-General of the council while claiming to have been appointed by Tinubu.

According to the Presidency, investigators uncovered allegations that forged presidential appointment letters and other government documents were used to give legitimacy to the fake council. Authorities also alleged that the suspects sought diplomatic recognition, facilitated visa applications, and opened multiple bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using forged documents.

The controversy deepened after reports emerged that the agency secured a N1.3 billion allocation in the 2026 Appropriation Act and was reportedly allocated office space within the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, raising questions about how a non-existent government body could operate within official structures.

The revelations triggered widespread public concern over possible institutional failures and potential insider involvement.

Adeyemi has publicly alleged that Gbajabiamila was aware of the council and was linked to his appointment.

However, the Chief of Staff has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that he neither appointed Adeyemi nor had any involvement with the organiaation, describing Adeyemi as an impostor facing criminal prosecution.

Amid mounting public scrutiny, Tinubu on July 7 directed the ICPC to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the PFIPC and every individual connected to its activities.

In a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president ordered the anti-corruption agency to complete its investigation within 30 days and submit a detailed report.

The directive mandated the ICPC to investigate the alleged forgery of presidential appointment letters and official government documents; the use of false presidential appointments to obtain official recognition and diplomatic support; the opening and operation of bank accounts using forged government documents; the movement of funds linked to the purported agency; and the possible involvement of public officials, financial institutions, intermediaries or other collaborators who may have enabled the scheme.

The president also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to provide the ICPC with all relevant records and assistance required to facilitate the investigation.

According to Onanuga, the investigation is intended not only to identify those responsible but also to expose weaknesses within government institutions that allowed the alleged scheme to appear legitimate and recommend reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.