ICPC recovers N37.44bn, records 55.74% conviction rate in 2025

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recovered ₦37.44 billion and $2.353 million in 2025, while recording a 55.74 per cent conviction rate in its prosecutions, the agency has announced.

The Commission’s Chairman, Musa Aliyu (SAN), disclosed the figures during the ICPC’s End-of-Year Engagement, send-off for retiring staff, and Annual Merit Awards ceremony, according to a statement by the commission on Sunday, December 14.

Aliyu mentioned that the recoveries rank among the Commission’s largest ever.

“2025 is a pivotal year marked by substantial progress across enforcement, prevention and public enlightenment.

“This year, the ICPC investigated 263 cases, exceeding its target of 250, and filed 61 cases in court, achieving a 55.74 per cent conviction rate. ₦37.44 billion and $2.353 million were recovered in 2025 through asset seizures and forfeitures,” the statement read.

Aliyu highlighted some of the year’s high-profile convictions, including that of Cyril Ndifon, a professor of the University of Calabar, who was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for sexual harassment and cyberbullying.

On preventive measures, he added that the ICPC assessed 344 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) using its Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard.

According to him, the agency also conducted 66 corruption-monitoring exercises and tracked 1,490 projects nationwide, while completing Systems Study and Corruption Risk Assessments in 12 MDAs to reduce structural loopholes for graft.

Aliyu said the Commission initiated 15 collaborative projects with partners, while civil society organisations carried out 57 complementary engagements.

The ICPC chairman called on staff to maintain integrity and professionalism as the agency prepares for 2026.