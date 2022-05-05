IFCN offers fact-checking grants to fight misinformation on WhatsApp

— 1 min read

The Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), in partnership with Meta, is accepting proposals for the Spread the Facts Grant Program.

This new initiative will distribute US$800,000 in grant support to verified fact-checking organisations working to combat false and misleading information on WhatsApp.

Fact-checking organisations are eligible for grants up to US$50,000 to fight misinformation.

Eligible applicants must demonstrate the capacity to increase the distribution and promotion of fact-checks to reach new audiences, increase the scale, efficiency, or workflow of fact-checking, deploy new solutions and tools to address misinformation or facilitate fact-checking collaboration across newsrooms through technology.

In addition to monetary support, grantees will also receive exposure at Global Fact 10, in 2023, the IFCN’s annual global fact-checking summit that unites creators, consumers.and champions of fact-based reporting.

Through this initiative, grantees have an opportunity to connect with experts across the integrity ecosystem, providing access to mentorship, collaboration, and a support network.

Interested applicants must be signatories of the IFCN’s Code of Principles.

Fact-checking organisations and consortiums looking to establish a presence or increase fact-checking capacity on WhatsApp Business can receive US$25,000.

Verified signatories with existing operations on WhatsApp API can receive US$50,000.

The deadline for submission of proposals is May 13, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.