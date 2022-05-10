IFPIM offers funding for public interest media

— 1 min read

THE International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM) is inviting proposals for its first funding call.

IFPIM is a new multilateral initiative designed to support independent public interest media, especially in low and middle-income settings.

The fund aims to dramatically increase the number of resources available to support trustworthy, ethical, fact-based journalism, and enable the media to work for democracy.

Media organisations with a strong record of public interest journalism can apply for grants up to US$350,000.

Grants will be provided over a period of up to two years.

The first funding call is open to media organisations in 17 countries which are Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Lebanon, Tunisia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Georgia, and Ukraine.

The organiser says, “This first funding call is designed as part of a long-term strategy to sustain as well as rebuild public interest media at a time of intense economic pressure with a view to ensuring continued support to journalism in the public interest and expanding audience reach and relationships.”

The deadline for the submission of application is June 13, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.