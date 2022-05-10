25.7 C
Abuja

IFPIM offers funding for public interest media

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Grants
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM) is inviting proposals for its first funding call.

IFPIM is a new multilateral initiative designed to support independent public interest media, especially in low and middle-income settings.

The fund aims to dramatically increase the number of resources available to support trustworthy, ethical, fact-based journalism, and enable the media to work for democracy.

Media organisations with a strong record of public interest journalism can apply for grants up to US$350,000.

Grants will be provided over a period of up to two years.

The first funding call is open to media organisations in 17 countries which are Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Lebanon, Tunisia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Georgia, and Ukraine.

The organiser says, “This first funding call is designed as part of a long-term strategy to sustain as well as rebuild public interest media at a time of intense economic pressure with a view to ensuring continued support to journalism in the public interest and expanding audience reach and relationships.”

- Advertisement -

The deadline for the submission of application is June 13, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Education

Sokoto, Zamfara public schools did not present candidates for 2022 WASSCE – WAEC

THE Nigerian office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has disclosed that public...
Agriculture

Ondo cocoa farmers accuse govt of selling farmlands to Chinese company

COCOA farmers in Ondo State have accused the state government of selling their farmlands...
Elections

2023: Jonathan rejects APC presidential forms

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has rejected N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 election...
Business and Economy

Amid fuel scarcity, group picks APC presidential forms for Timipre Sylva

DESPITE long queues at filling stations, a group has picked the All Progressives Congress...
Elections

2023: Northern coalition picks APC presidential forms for Jonathan

A COALITION of Northern groups on Monday picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSokoto, Zamfara public schools did not present candidates for 2022 WASSCE – WAEC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.