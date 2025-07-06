back to top

IGP approves deployment of police commissioners to five states

News
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
THE Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the deployment of new Commissioners of Police to five state commands and two strategic departments.

According to a statement released on Saturday July 5, 2025 by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the postings which take immediate effect are aimed at improving security management across the country.

“These postings are in furtherance of the IGP’s vision to ensure professional leadership in critical areas and enhance the operational effectiveness of the Force,” the statement read.

The IGP tasked the newly deployed officers with delivering quality leadership and upholding the highest standards of professionalism in their new roles.


     

     

    “The IGP charges them to uphold the principles of professionalism and quality leadership towards ensuring their various states are rid of criminal elements who threaten national security,” Adejobi added.

    He explained that the strategic deployments are designed to leverage the officers’ vast policing experience to combat insecurity, maintain public order, and reinforce the fight against criminality nationwide.

    “The IGP, while reassuring members of the public of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring a safer and more secure nation, has called for the continued support and collaboration of citizens in the collective fight against crime and criminality,” Adejobi said.

    The newly posted Commissioners are: Naziru D. Abdulmajid, to Borno State Command, Bello Rasheed Afegbua, to Cross River State, Dahiru Mohammed, to Jigawa State Command, Adebowale Lawal, to Ondo State Command, Ibrahim Gotan, to Osun State Command, Eloho Edwin Okpoziakpo, to the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, and Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin, to the FCID Annex, Gombe State, as CP General Investigation.

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

