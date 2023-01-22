32.1 C
IGP officially meets police nominees for Jerusalem pilgrimage

Conflict and SecurityPolice
Harrison Edeh
IGP Usman Alkali Baba
IGP, Usman Alkali Baba
THE Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Friday January 20, met with the 10 Christian police officers who have been nominated for the 2023 pilgrimage in Jerusalem, Israel.

The pilgrimage, which is the first of its kind, was initiated and is being financed by the IGP in collaboration with some well-meaning Nigerians to encourage police officers to be steadfast and uphold the tenets of their faith.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement he issued and signed on Saturday, January 21.

“The IGP has also sought and gotten the approval of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) to ensure that this becomes a routine activity. He has equally institutionalized the system to ensure that subsequent administrations toe the same path.

“The Inspector-General of Police urged the officers to be good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force and the country during the period of the pilgrimage.”

The IGP also tasked them to spend the period in sober reflection which would ultimately impact on their policing duty.

 

Harrison Edeh
Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting

