Obi meets with southern Kaduna traditional rulers, pledges to stamp out corruption

Harrison Edeh
File Photo: Peter Obi
PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Saturday, 21 January in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, promised to stamp out corruption if elected as president.

Obi made the pledge at a meeting with traditional rulers in Kagoro, Kaura local government area in the south of Kaduna State.

He said corruption had been preventing Nigeria from realising its full potential, hence the need to stamp it out.

He said, “With your support, I will fight corruption and block all areas of revenue leakages.”

Obi also promised to stop the wastages in government and start saving to rebuild the country.

“Opposition says I am stingy, but nobody has accused me or my running mate of corruption,’’ he said.

He restated his resolve to fight poverty as a way of reducing crimes, positing that the more people that were pulled out of poverty, the more crime would be reduced.

The presidential candidate also told the traditional rulers that if successful, he would be working with them to address security challenges facing Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Chief of Kagoro, Ufuwai Bonet, appreciated Obi for identifying with the people of Southern Kaduna.

Bonet prayed God for leaders that would address the numerous challenges confronting Nigeria.

Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

