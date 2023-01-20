Trump fined for claiming Hillary Clinton tried to rig election

A FEDERAL Judge in Florida has fined former United States (US) President, Donald Trump and his attorneys more than $900, 000 for suing Hillary Clinton.

The presiding Judge, John Middlebrooks who dismissed Trump’s lawsuit last year September, said the sanctions were justified as the former President had a history of misusing the courts to advance his political vendetta.

According to the Washington Post, Trump filed a lawsuit against former Secretary of State Clinton, ex-FBI director James Comey and some other officials for their alleged attempt to rig the 2016 elections.

Clinton was the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016.

Trump, a Republican, ran for re-election in 2020 but was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden which prompted him to spread false claims about widespread voting fraud.

He has declared his interest to run for the 2024 presidential elections, laying down a rematch with incumbent President Biden.