I’ll present 2024 supplementary budget soon, Tinubu tells NASS

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has told the National Assembly (NASS) that he would soon present a 2024 supplementary budget.

Tinubu gave the hint when he addressed a joint sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday, May 29 as the country commemorates 25 years of unbroken democracy.

He said when he submitted the 2024 budget, the Assembly expeditiously passed it.

“We are walking the talk. I will soon bring the year 2024 (supplementary) appropriation bill. That is just for your information.”

Tinubu had planned the joint session to commemorate his administration’s first anniversary.

The ICIR reports that the President had on January 1, 2024, assented to the country’s N28.7 trillion 2024 appropriation bill passed by the Senate.

The budget was N1.2 trillion higher than the N27.5 trillion Tinubu originally proposed to a joint NASS session on November 29, 2023.

A breakdown of the figure showed that N8.76 trillion was approved for recurrent expenditure, N9.99 trillion for capital expenditure, N8.27 trillion for debt servicing and N1.7 trillion for statutory transfers.

In a remark, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, thanked the President and said, “We will be expecting the supplementary appropriation bill of 2024 as soon as possible.”

The ICIR reports that Tinubu approved the country’s reverse to the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ which he signed into law.

He said, “You rang out the latest national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’. This is our diversity, representing all characters and how we blend to be brothers and sisters.’

He urged the National Assembly to maintain its collaboration and work with his administration to pilot the country on the path of sustained progress and development.

“We have no other choice; it is our nation. No other institution or personality will help us unless we do it ourselves. No amount of aid from foreign countries or any other nation (will fix us), they take care of themselves first. Let us work together as we are doing to build our nation, not only for us but for generations unborn,” Tinubu added.

The reverse of the old national anthem has generated a lot of controversies, The ICIR reported.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





A former Minister of Education, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, reacted that she would not revert to the old national anthem, newly signed by President Bola Tinubu as the country’s new anthem.

She voiced out her opinion on her X handle on Wednesday, May 29, stating that she would stick to the former national anthem, ‘Arise, O compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey.’

“Let it be known to all and sundry that I, Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili shall whenever asked to sing the Nigerian National Anthem sing: (Arise, O compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey).

“This is my own National Anthem and let it be known that no one can suppress my right to dissent an obnoxious law that is repugnant to all that is of good conscience in Nigeria,” Ezekwesili said.