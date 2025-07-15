Buhari buried at his favourite garden relaxation spot in Daura home

THE remains of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari have been laid to rest in his hometown of Daura, Kastina State.

The body was laid to rest at exactly 5.15 pm on Tuesday, July 15, after a short prayer by Muslim clerics at his house in Daura.

He was buried at his favourite garden relaxation spot – the exact place where he always rested on a chair.

The ICIR reported that Buhari died at the age of 82 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13.

The former leader, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from December 1983 to August 1985 and as a two-term civilian president from May 2015 to May 2023, died after a protracted illness.

President Bola Tinubu received Buhari’s body at the Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina on Tuesday, shortly before the burial.

At the airport were former and current governors, ministers, National Assembly members, and other government officials.

The body of the late leader was accompanied to Nigeria from London by Vice President Kashim Shetima, Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, and other family members.

There was a short military parade at the airport to honour the former president, who was a retired general in the Nigerian Army.

Earlier on Monday, Shettima and Gbajabiamila arrived in London to receive the body of the late leader.

The burial on Tuesday, witnessed by Tinubu, Shettima, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and other dignitaries, had a 21-gun salute by the military.

The venue was also filled with a heavy military presence.

Many youth within Daura jumped over the fence of the late president’s home, while others climbed trees to have a glimpse of the burial.

The ICIR reported that Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda on Monday announced that the late president’s body would arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday for burial.