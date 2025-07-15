back to top

Buhari buried at his favourite garden relaxation spot in Daura home

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Buhari buried at his favourite garden relaxation spot in Daura home
Body of late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari when it arrived in Kastina
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE remains of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari have been laid to rest in his hometown of Daura, Kastina State.

The body was laid to rest at exactly 5.15 pm on Tuesday, July 15, after a short prayer by Muslim clerics at his house in Daura.

He was buried at his favourite garden relaxation spot – the exact place where he always rested on a chair.

The ICIR reported that Buhari died at the age of 82 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13.

The former leader, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from December 1983 to August 1985 and as a two-term civilian president from May 2015 to May 2023, died after a protracted illness.

President Bola Tinubu received Buhari’s body at the Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina on Tuesday, shortly before the burial. 

At the airport were former and current governors, ministers, National Assembly members, and other government officials.

The body of the late leader was accompanied to Nigeria from London by Vice President Kashim Shetima, Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, and other family members.

There was a short military parade at the airport to honour the former president, who was a retired general in the Nigerian Army.

Earlier on Monday, Shettima and Gbajabiamila arrived in London to receive the body of the late leader.


     

     

    Read Also:

     APC will deal with Tinubu over outburst against Buhari, says Adamu
    ‘Act with alacrity’: Keyamo asks police, SSS to investigate alleged PDP’s hacking of INEC server
    ‘Buhari can’t be this fresh’ and other reactions to APC’s UK visit
    ‘Buhari not aware’, Osinbajo’s daughter’s wedding… six things that happened while Dapchi girls were away

    The burial on Tuesday, witnessed by Tinubu, Shettima, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and other dignitaries, had a 21-gun salute by the military.

    The venue was also filled with a heavy military presence.

    Many youth within Daura jumped over the fence of the late president’s home, while others climbed trees to have a glimpse of the burial.

    The ICIR reported that Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda on Monday announced that the late president’s body would arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday for burial.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement