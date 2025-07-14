Buhari’s burial set for Tuesday as mourners flood his Daura residence

THE funeral of the late President Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

This was announced by Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, on Monday, July 14. He said the late leader’s body would arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, July 15, at noon.

Meanwhile, crowds of mourners have gathered at Buhari’s residence in Daura.

Among those who have visited the late former president’s residence ahead of his burial are Katsina State Deputy Governor Faruk Jobe; Deputy Chief of Staff Mukhtar Saulawa; Katsina APC Chairman Sani Daura; Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Nasiru Danmusa; former SUBEB Chairman Lawal Daura; and Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 14, Aliyu Musa.

Despite reported heavy security presence across Daura, including the entrance of the Daura Emirate Council, commercial activities continued without disruption along the major road leading to the late president’s residence.

The ICIR reported that Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from December 1983 to August 1985 and as a two-term civilian president from May 2015 to May 2023, passed in London, on Sunday, July 13, where he had been since April for what was described as a routine medical check-up.

Earlier on Monday, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, arrived in London to receive the body of the late president.