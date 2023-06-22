I’m leaving Nigeria Police better than I met it – Usman Baba

IMMEDIATE past Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba claimed he has made the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) better than it was when he assumed office.

Baba said this while handing over to his successor, Kayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday, June 21.

“As I exit the leadership of the Force today, I believe that I am leaving it better than I met it. I believe that I have added value to policing in Nigeria,” he said.

Baba said his goals upon assuming office were to address the welfare concerns of both serving and retired officers, enhance the intellectual capacity of the NPF, and reposition special detachments of the Force, among others, all of which he claimed saw significant progress.

“We might not be there yet, but certainly, the pathways have been clearly defined, firm foundation built, and giant strides, taken. These are for the new leadership to leverage on in the quest for a better Police Force,” he stated.

Baba expressed his gratitude to the Force Management Team, whose members he described as strategic partners.

Egbetokun said while receiving the reign of authority that the NPF would strive for excellence and accountability under his watch.

“We will provide support structures for police officers that would cater for their physical, and psychological needs. We will introduce programmes to strengthen the minds and hearts of every officer. We will secure the nation,” he promised.

He said community policing would be one of the strategies he would deploy to strengthen the intelligence-gathering capacity of the force.

He also appealed to Nigerians to join in the fight against crime.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu had approved Egbetokun’s appointment as Acting IGP after ordering Baba’s immediate retirement.

Although past the statutory age of service, Baba had continued serving as IGP amid calls for his retirement.

In May, a Federal High Court in Anambra declared his extended stay illegal and ordered him to desist from parading himself as the IGP.