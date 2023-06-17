29.1 C
Abuja
Hours after promotion, IGP redeploys Mba, Ciroma

THE Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed the new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), Bala Ciroma and Frank Mba, to their departments.

Baba has also deployed DIG Hafiz Inuwa.

The IGP approved the deployment of the three deputy IGP about 24 hours after Ciroma and Mba were promoted from the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) to DIG.

According to a statement that the Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued on Saturday, June 17, Inuwa was deployed to head the Department of Logistics and Supply, and Ciroma to head the Department of Training and Development, while Mba was deployed as the head of Department of Research and Planning.

Adejobi noted that the IGP also approved the redeployment of 17 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to various commands and formations.

“With the recent elevation, Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the North-East, while DIG Mba assumes a supervisory role over the South-East geo-political zone.

    “The Inspector-General of Police has, therefore, charged the senior police officers to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens in their new places of assignment. He equally tasked them to pursue the task of ensuring public safety and security in their AORs with renewed vigour,” the statement read.

    The ICIR had reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) promoted Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma to Deputy Inspectors-General of Police.

    The PSC said Ciroma would replace DIG Ali Janga retired from service and had represented the North-East geopolitical zone in the police management team.

    “DIG Mba will represent the South East zone and replace retired DIG John Amadi, who before his retirement represented the zone,” a part of the police statement read.

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

