Kaduna lawmaker dies four days after inauguration

Kaduna state map
Kaduna state map

A lawmaker representing Chikun Constituency in the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Madami Garba Madami, is dead.

Madami, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died on Saturday, June 17, due to an undisclosed illness.

According to a report, the Chikun traditional ruler, Ibrahim Sale, confirmed the incident.

The lawmaker died on Saturday morning in a hospital four days after the inauguration.

The illness had prevented the lawmaker from participating in the inauguration of the state’s 10th assembly earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has extended his condolences to the deceased’s family.

Sani, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, described Madami as a lawmaker known for promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

According to the statement, the Governor commiserated with Madami’s immediate family and the people of Chikun constituency,

He also prayed to God to grant the soul of Madami eternal rest and comfort his family, associates, friends, and constituents he left behind.

    The lawmaker was once the chairman of Chikun Local Government Area and former Commissioner for Planning and Budget.

    He also served as Political Adviser to the late Governor Patrick Yakowa of Kaduna State.

    On Tuesday, June 13, the newly elected members of the state assembly were sworn in. This was after the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.

    The governor had dissolved the 9th assembly on Thursday, June 8, two days before the inauguration.

