Independence anniversary: FG declares Wednesday, October 1, public holiday

THE Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

The announcement was made in Abuja on Monday, September 29, by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad, urging them to remain committed to unity, patriotism, and resilience, which he described as the pillars that had sustained the country since independence in 1960.

He also appealed to citizens to continue supporting the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu, “anchored on national rebirth, economic transformation, and shared prosperity.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Federal Government had opted for a modest celebration.

Speaking at a pre-independence press conference in Abuja, Idris said the commemoration anniversary was themed “Nigeria @65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.”

According to him, activities kicked off with special prayers in mosques and churches, while other events include the unveiling of the National Value Charter, a framework developed by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to strengthen national pride and responsible citizenship.

“The National Value Charter will highlight both the Nigerian Promise and the Citizens’ Commitment,” Idris explained, adding that “The government pledges equality, democracy, inclusivity, and meritocracy, while citizens are enjoined to embrace discipline, accountability, environmental awareness, tolerance, and resilience.”

The minister added that a national students’ debate had also been scheduled as part of efforts to engage young people in shaping the country’s future.

Idris stressed that the decision to keep the celebration low-key was informed by current economic realities, but he assured Nigerians that the anniversary would still reflect the spirit of unity and hope for national progress.

He expressed confidence that with the cooperation of all Nigerians, the country would continue to grow stronger in peace, development, and prosperity.

Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960, and has since marked the day as a symbol of freedom and self-determination.