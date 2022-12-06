24.1 C
Abuja

Indonesia bans sex outside marriage for citizens, foreign visitors

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
A report on Indonesia’s new criminal code being delivered to Parliament on Tuesday.IISource: WSJ
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

INDONESIA’S Parliament unanimously voted on Tuesday, December 6, to ban sex outside of marriage and insulting the President and state institutions.

The bans are part of an overhaul of the country’s criminal code that has been in the works for years and once in force, will affect foreign visitors as well as citizens.

“All have agreed to ratify the (draft changes) into law,” said lawmaker Bambang Wuryanto, who led the Parliamentary Commission in charge of revising the colonial-era code. “The old code belongs to Dutch heritage…and is no longer relevant.”

The amended code says sex outside marriage is punishable by a year in jail and cohabitation by six months, but adultery charges must be based on police reports lodged by a spouse, parents or children.

Citizens could also face a 10-year prison term for associating with organisations that follow Marxist-Leninist ideology and a four-year sentence for spreading Communism.

Rights groups criticized some of the revisions as overly broad or vague and warned that adding them to the code could penalize normal activities and threaten freedom of expression and privacy rights.

However, some advocates welcomed the passage as a victory for the country’s LGBTQ community. After fierce deliberation, lawmakers eventually agreed to remove an article proposed by Islamic groups that would have made gay sex illegal.

- Advertisement -

The new code also expands an existing blasphemy law and prescribes a five-year prison term for deviations from the central tenets of Indonesia’s six recognized religions: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism.

The code maintains a previous ban on abortion, but updates it to add exceptions already provided in a 2004 Medical Practice Law, for women with life-threatening medical conditions and for rape, provided that the fetus is less than 12 weeks old.

Under Indonesian regulations, legislation passed by Parliament becomes law after being signed by the President. But even without the President’s signature, it automatically takes effect after 30 days unless the President issues a regulation to cancel it.

President Joko Widodo is widely expected to sign the revised code in light of its extended approval process in Parliament.

Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Edward Hiariej said the law is likely to gradually take effect over a period of up to three years.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Energy and Power

Truck hits transmission tower in Abuja, disrupts power supply

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed the disruption of power supply in...
Business and Economy

Naira redesign: CBN imposes limit to cash withdrawals in banks

Approximately a week to the commencement of the circulation of the newly redesigned naira...
News

Police arrest suspected kidnapper, rescue victims in Nasarawa

THE Nasarawa State Police Command says it has arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued...
Politics and Governance

Labour Party accuses APC of sponsoring violence against its members in Lagos

THE Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has accused the All Progressives...
News

Nigeria, Morocco, five West African nations collaborate on gas project execution

THE Nigerian and Moroccan governments have teamed up with five West African countries to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTruck hits transmission tower in Abuja, disrupts power supply

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.