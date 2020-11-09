INEC appoints acting chairman as Yakubu finishes first tenure today

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed Ahmed Mu’azu, one of its National Commissioners representing the North-East Zone, as acting chairman of the commission.

Mu’azu’s appointment was announced today at the INEC headquarters in Abuja by Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure expired today as chairman of the commission.

While stating that the choice of Mu’azu was the decision of the remaining National Commissioners, Yakubu added that it will be inappropriate for him to still remain in office while his reappointment by President Muhammadu is yet to be confirmed by the senate.

“As you are already aware, the renewal of my tenure as Chairman of the Commission has been announced, subject to confirmation by the Senate. Our work as election managers requires us to enforce the law, regulations and guidelines. In doing so, we must demonstrate strict respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution of Nigeria and subsidiary laws. Consequently, it will be inappropriate for me to remain in office beyond today, 9th November 2020, without confirmation by the Senate and swearing to another oath of office as provided by law,” he said.

“Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining National Commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission. It is therefore my pleasure to hand over to him in the interim. We have worked as a team for the last four years. Therefore, there is nothing new to anyone of them.”

He expressed his appreciation for the support of the commission members, the Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, the Director-General of the Electoral Institute, Directors, members of the technical team, heads of the various security agencies deployed to INEC and all staff of the Commission nationwide.

Yakubu, who succeeded Attahiru Jega was first appointed by Buhari as INEC chairman in November 2015.