Innoson Vehicles withdraws scholarship from Mmesoma over UTME score manipulation

INNOSON Vehicles has officially withdrawn its scholarship offer to Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme following report by the panel of inquiry the Anambra State government set up over falsification of her 2023 University Tertiary Education Matriculation (UTME) result.

The company made its position officially known in a statement issued on June 8 by the Innoson Group’s Head of Communications and Affairs, Cornel Osigwe.

Osigwe explained that Ejikeme, who was reported to have initially scored exceptionally high on the examination, had result manipulation issues.

He added that subsequent reports of discrepancies in her UTME score led the company to seek clarification from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The company also engaged in direct dialogue with her to allow her defend herself.

Osigwe noted that the committee set up by the Anambra State governor, Charles Chukwuka Soludo, also carried out a thorough independent investigation into this matter.

The statement said that findings from the rigorous investigation had now confirmed that Ejikeme did manipulate her UTME results.

“This conclusion is deeply disappointing and stands in direct contravention of the values we hold dear at Innoson Vehicles, particularly those that underscore our scholarship programme.

“In line with these principles and in response to the confirmed findings, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the scholarship awarded to Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme,” it said.

The company described its action as a testament to its unyielding committment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition.

“We acknowledge that this development is regrettable, and it has undoubtedly caused dismay among those who stood by Miss Joy, including her school principal and other well-meaning supporters,” it stated.

The company affirmed its belief in rewarding exceptional students who displayed not just academic prowess but also the values of honesty, transparency, and respect for the processes that govern Nigeria’s educational system.

    “We remain committed to fostering educational excellence in Nigeria,” the company asserted.

    Mmesoma has been in the eye of the storm since her result falsification case spread in different news outlets across the country. JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin told The ICIR that the  report from Anambra State Panel of Inquiry has vindicated the Board.

    “The report of an independent and unbiased body, as demanded by some Nigerians to look into the Mmesoma saga, has vindicated the Board. This has further reinforced the position of the Board that its system was not and cannot be compromised.

    “It is to be noted that the Board has built a reputation in terms of the conduct of credible examinations over the years and cannot afford to fail the nation at this critical juncture of its development,” the board said in the statement.

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

