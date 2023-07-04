23.5 C
Abuja
Education

Fake UTME result: JAMB bars student for three years

File photo: Jamb logo

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has barred a student accused of faking her Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) score Mmesoma Ejikeme, from taking the examination for three years.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 4, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin restated the organisation’s position that Ejikeme’s result was forged.

“Consequently, the Board would like to reassure Nigerians that its system was neither tampered with nor compromised as the candidate simply falsified a copy of a result slip of a candidate named ‘Asimiyu Mariam Omobolanle,’ who sat the UTME in 2021 and scored 138.

“It is also instructive to note that the candidate, in her statement, has inadvertently revealed the rightful owner of the result she is parading when she pointed out that the QR code on the result slip showed the actual owner of the said result before she peddled a lie in an attempt to obfuscate the truth,” Benjamin said.

He also noted that JAMB had stopped issuing Notification of Result slips since 2021 as a result of previous cases of forgery in the past.

“Consequently, the Board has been issuing actual UTME RESULT Slips (not notification of results ) since 2022 complete with the photograph of each candidate,” he said.

In a separate interview, Benjamin challenged other students who claim to have had similar experiences to present evidence, adding that JAMB would pay the sum of N1 million if found wanting.

“I want to assure you, and I am saying it here on air, if you have any candidate who claimed that he had checked his result and he had something higher than what he saw later, bring the candidate; and if we cannot prove otherwise, on behalf of the Board, we are going to give you one million naira to cover your cost of coming and everything,” he said.

    Ejikeme, had been celebrated for emerging as the overall best candidate for the 2023 UTME.

    JAMB disputed Ejikeme’s result a few days later, describing it as falsified.

    In an earlier statement released on Sunday, July 2, the examination body announced that Ejikeme originally scored 249 and manipulated the result to secure scholarships fraudulently.

    Nigerian automobile manufacturer Innoson Motors awarded Ejikeme a N3 million scholarship but threatened to withdraw it if she was found guilty.

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR.

