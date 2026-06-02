Insecurity: CAN declares 3-day national mourning

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared a three-day national mourning, from June 12 to June 14 to honour the victims of violent attacks, mass abductions, and banditry across the country.

​The apex Christian body also designated June 14 as “Black Sunday” across all Churches as a mark of solidarity with families affected by the lingering security crisis.

CAN President, Daniel Okoh, an archbishop, made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja while reading a communiqué issued at the end of the National Church Denominational Leaders’ Summit.

​The summit, held at the National Christian Centre and themed “The State of the Nation and the Way Forward,” brought together top church leaders, block leaders, and delegates to prayerfully review the country’s challenges.

​Okoh expressed deep concern over the escalating wave of violence, citing recent incidents of killings, kidnappings, and destruction of communities in states such as Oyo, Ogun, Borno, Kwara, and Kogi.

​He urged the Federal Government to immediately declare a state of emergency on national security to halt the ongoing bloodshed.

​”Communities are under attack; citizens are kidnapped from their homes and places of work, travellers are abducted on highways, and farmers are driven from their lands.

​”Innocent men, women, and children are killed, maimed, displaced, and, in some cases, brutally beheaded by criminal and terrorist elements,” Okoh said.

​The CAN President criticised the “recurring resort to conciliatory and pacifist rhetoric by senior government officials” in response to grave security threats, calling instead, for a proactive, result-oriented approach.

​He reminded the government that the primary responsibility of any administration remains the protection of lives and property.

​Consequently, the cleric demanded a comprehensive review of the nation’s security architecture, improved intelligence gathering, stronger inter-agency cooperation, and greater operational accountability.

He also threw his weight behind decentralising security operations, calling for the immediate acceleration of constitutional and legislative processes for the establishment of state police.

​The CAN president further demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all abducted school children, teachers, and other citizens currently held captive by criminal elements.

​On the humanitarian front, Okoh called for the establishment of a comprehensive compensation, rehabilitation, and resettlement programme for victims of terrorism and families who have lost livelihoods or loved ones.

He also tasked churches across the federation to strengthen internal support systems by providing humanitarian assistance, trauma care, and peace-building initiatives for displaced persons within their localities.

​Okoh lamented that premature electioneering, political calculations, and party defections were taking center stage among the political class while many communities remained under siege.

​He advised political leaders and parties to shun divisive distractions and prioritise national security.

​The cleric called on organised labour groups, civil society organisations and traditional institutions to collaborate in holding the government accountable.

​Okoh reaffirmed the church’s commitment to national unity, peace, and justice.

He stressed that while prayers would be intensified, they must be matched with sustained civic engagement and advocacy. (NAN)