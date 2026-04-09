US tags Nigeria unsafe, exempts South-West

THE United States, through its Department of State, has warned its citizens against travelling to Nigeria over security concerns.

It also directed all its non-emergency employees and its employees’ families at its Abuja Embassy to quit over insecurity.

In a detailed travel advisory on Nigeria on April 8, 2026, the US urged its citizens to reconsider visiting the country due to rising concerns over crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and unreliable healthcare services.

It labelled all regions in the country as unsafe except the South-West.

The advisory placed Nigeria at Level 3, meaning travellers are advised to reconsider their plans because of serious dangers that exist across the country.

“Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, and inconsistent availability of health care services. Some areas have increased risk.” part of the advisory read.

The US pointed to widespread violent crime as a major concern. Armed robbery, assault, carjacking, and kidnapping for ransom are described as common across states in the North-West, North-West, North-Central, South-South, and South-East, with incidents occurring in both urban and rural areas, and affecting both foreigners and locals, sometimes along major roads or in residential neighborhoods.

The advsory also highlighted the persistent threat of terrorism that happens with little warning, particularly in parts of the country where extremist groups remain active. These groups are said to be capable of carrying out attacks in public spaces. The risk is heightened by the presence of armed gangs and criminal networks, especially in regions where government control is limited.

“Do not travel to Borno, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and northern Adamawa states due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping. The security situation in these states is unstable and uncertain. This is because of widespread terrorist activity, violence between communities, and kidnapping,” the US warned.

In the southern part of the country, states such as Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers were identified as high-risk due to crime, armed gangs, and civil unrest, although Port Harcourt was exempted within Rivers State.

Healthcare is another major issue raised by the US, with officials warning that medical services in Nigeria fall far below the standards Americans are used to.

According to the advisory, Nigerian hospitals often lack proper equipment and essential medicines, including treatments for common conditions such as diabetes or asthma. “Emergency services are limited, ambulance systems are unreliable, and blood supplies may not be safe or available. Patients are usually required to pay cash before receiving treatment, and most hospitals do not accept US health insurance.”

The ICIR reports that Nigeria faces a severe security crisis, with widespread attacks, kidnappings, and citizens displacement. Recent incidents include deadly violence in Plateau and Niger states, rural banditry and kidnappings in the Northern and Middle Belt regions, and attacks on students in Ekiti State.