Police confirm 14 dead in Jos North attack, as Mutfwang imposes 48-hour curfew

THE Plateau State Government has imposed a 48-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area following an attack in Angwan Rukuba community, on Sunday, March 29.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, announced the curfew in a statement, noting that it would take effect from midnight of March 29 to April 1, 2026.

“Following the tragic security incident that occurred at Gari Ya Waye community, Angwan Rukuba, today, Sunday, 29th March 2026, resulting in the loss of lives, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“‎The Plateau State Government, in conjunction with security agencies, wishes to inform the general public of the imposition of a 48-hour curfew within Jos North Local Government Area with immediate effect,” Ramnap said.

The ICIR reports that residents shared videos online showing gruesome scenes with bodies lying on the ground. According to eyewitness accounts, the attack reportedly occurred around 8:30 p.m., accompanied by the sounds of gunfire.

The Plateau State Police Command in a statement on Monday, revealed that 12 victims, 10 men and two women, were initially killed, noting that two additional bodies were discovered during follow-up search operations morning, bringing the death toll to 14.

“The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Bassey Ewah psc(++) FCAI, MSPSP, commiserates with the people of Angwan Rukuba Community Jos North Local Government Area, over the unfortunate attack which took place on March 29, 2026, and claimed the lives of Twelve (12) persons – Ten (10) men and Two (2) women. As at this morning, additional two corpses were found while our men were combing the bushes and trailing the suspects for possible arrests,” the State Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo said in a statement.

Alabo explained that the victims’ bodies had been evacuated to a mortuary for autopsy, while the process of identifying the deceased was still underway. He noted that the Commissioner of Police, Bassey Ewah, said he personally led a joint security team including tactical units, divisional police officers, and other security agencies to the scene shortly after receiving a distress call.

He said the deployment was aimed at restoring calm and preventing further escalation of violence.

“As we speak, the Police and all other security agencies within the State have organised a joint operation and are currently combing the nearby bushes to ensure that the suspects are arrested or dislodged in accordance with the law. The corpses of the deceased have been evaluated to the mortuary for autopsy and efforts are being intensified to arrest the culprits,” he added.

He also appealed to the public to provide credible information that could aid ongoing investigations, stressing that community cooperation remained vital in tackling insecurity.

“While the identities of the victims are still being verified, the CP assures families of the deceased that investigations are underway to track the perpetrators of this dastardly act and ensure that the law take its course. He therefore calls on all citizens with accurate and useful information to contact the Command immediately through the following GSM numbers: 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, PPRO. 08060545670, PCB, 08067884627, 07068890355,” he added.

Meanwhile, reactions from residents in the area on social media differ from the number of casualties given by the police. Some residents claim dozens of people died in the attack.

Reacting to the situation, the management of the University of Jos on Monday rescheduled examinations earlier scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

“The Vice Chancellor has directed that all examinations scheduled to hold on Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled. This is in view of the Sunday night attack by gunmen on residents of Angwan Rukuba and the consequential tensions it has generated in and around the area,” the Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations of the university, Emmanuel Madugu said in a statement on Monday.

Madugu urged staff and students to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements, noting that students should report any security breaches to the university’s security unit.

Plateau State have endured recurring waves of violence in recent years, including attacks, kidnappings, and cattle rustling, with residents consistently demanding a stronger security presence.

The ICIR reported in January that nine people were killed during a crossover night celebration in Chigwi village, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State.

In 2025, coordinated assaults across several Plateau communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi left more than 100 people dead and forced thousands from their homes.