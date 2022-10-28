Insecurity: FCTA approves N500m for community policing in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the sum of N500 million for community policing and provision of other security-related gadgets in Abuja as part of efforts to curb insecurity.

Minister of the FCTA Muhammad Bello announced the development during the FCT Security Committee meeting at Gwarinpa District.

Bello said the approval was in line with the importance the government attaches to the community policing project which is expected to suppress crimes and criminality in the territory.

The FCTA also donated 20 operational vehicles to 16 security outfits.

A statement released by the FCT Police Command said FCTA minister Bello commended the security operatives for their gallantry and selfless service.

The minister paid tributes to those who paid the ultimate price in the course of discharging their duty.

In a goodwill message, the minister noted that the donation comes with a three-year paid servicing schedule and is one of the several measures by the current administration to ensure that the country is safer.

Bello reiterated his confidence in the security apparatus and architecture of the territory and noted that the newly donated vehicles would enhance optimal security delivery via prompt response and visibility policing.

While receiving the donation on behalf of the Command, the Commissioner of Police for the FCT, Babaji Sunday, urged residents to play their roles by reporting suspicious activities to relevant agencies.

He also corroborated the minister’s assertion that the FCT was safe and urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters.