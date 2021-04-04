Insecurity: Gumi meets Obasanjo behind closed doors

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, met with popular Islamic cleric Sheik Ahmad Gumi behind closed doors in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Spokesperson to the former president Kehinde Akinyemi confirmed the meeting to TheCable, saying that the former president met with some stakeholders in the country and not just Gumi.

“It is not just the two of them present; it is stakeholders meeting holding at his residence here in Abeokuta.”

While the subject of the meeting was unknown, The ICIR understands that it might be connected with unhealthy security situation in the country.

Gumi has been in the fore front of negotiations between the bandits and the Federal Government.

He has advocated amnesty for bandits, saying that they deserve to be pardoned like civil war instigators.

The cleric has also said that bandits are carrying guns for self-defence.