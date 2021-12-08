34.2 C
Abuja

Insecurity: Moro says Benue people may resort to self-help

Vincent Ufuoma
NIS Scam Abba Moro
File Photo: Abba Moro, former minister of interior

VICE-CHAIRMAN of Senate Committee on the Army Abba Moro has decried the growing insecurity in Benue State.

Moro, who spoke to journalists on Tuesday, said his people would be forced to resort to self-help in order to safeguard their communities from incessant killings and attacks.

“My people are on the verge of resorting to self-help. Communities are ready to defend their people,” he said.

He condemned the recent gruesome assassination of Echobu Adah, a lecturer at the Benue State Polytechnic, by suspected robbers for allegedly daring them.

The lecturer was said to have been assassinated in the midst of three policemen while returning from a village  meeting.

Moro said such a daredevil move by the criminals was an indication that both government’s security outfits and local vigilante groups were becoming helpless in the face of the growing insecurity in the state.

He noted that the criminals were more well-equipped to unleash terror on residents than the Police that were supposed to tackle them.

“The assassination of the Benue Poly lecturer is one death too many. He was coming from a community meeting when he was assassinated by some unknown gunmen in the midst of three policemen. How do we explain the killing of an innocent lecturer?

“It is like the policemen are helpless in this situation; we have been paying lips service to security. Policemen are not well-equipped to confront the situation. We have to recruit and equip the Police to tackle the security situation.”

He warned than Nigerians would soon lose confidence in government with the deteriorating security situation in the country.

 

