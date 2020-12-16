Insecurity : NUT passes vote of no confidence on Buhari administration

By, Temi OHAKWE, Abuja

THE Nigerian Union of Teachers NUT, says it is becoming apparent that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government can no longer provide security and safety of teachers, students and the educational communities across Nigeria.

The Union called on the Federal, States and Local governments to ensure adequate security and 24 hours surveillance around schools across the country.

The call was made in statement signed and made available to journalists in Abuja by the NUT, Secretary General, Dr Mike Ike Ene .

The Union recounted recent condemnable events of bandits attack on schools and said if not immediately addressed it will affect the 2019/2020 academic calender which has already been disrupted by the six-month long lockdown caused by the Covid- 19 pandemic.

“As such we wish to remind our government at all levels, of their primary responsibility as enshrined in the constitution which is the security of lives and property of the entire Nigerian citizens”

NUT recounted the story of one Mr. Alu Ola Paul , Head teacher with Olagua Primary School Ohordua in Edo State, the national leadership of the NUT said Mr Olagua was kidnapped on his way to work on the 1st of December and released six days later.

In a related development, “on 8th December, 2020, Mrs Gladys Niemogha Belleh and Mrs Blessing Emunefe both of whom are teachers of Ohorhe Sceondary School Effurun in Delta State were kidnapped in their school premises by armed bandits and are yet to be released, thereby throwing both families, students, and the school community into emotional and overall destabilization.

“On 11th of December, 2020, Government Science Secondary School Kankara in katsina State, was invaded by armed bandits with reports that 333 students are yet to be accounted for as at today, this dastardly act has sent shivers through the spine of other members of the entire school community of Katsina state.

“These incidences are sad reminders of previous ugly events in Chibok and Dapchi, where Boko-haram terrorist had attacked and abducted students creating monumental disruption of school activities and impeding our nations educational growth and advancement while subjecting family members and relatives to unimaginable trauma”

As a union, the secretary said NUT will not fold hands and watch enemies of educational development continue to threaten the nations educational system to suffocation.

The Union demands that government must rise to the challenge and take up its responsibility to guarantee and execute the general principle and commitment of providing adequate security to all educational institutions and the nation at large.

The Nigerian Union of Teachers also threatened to down tools till when its members would feel safe to teach and guide students without fear of abduction by faceless Individuals.

“In light of these recent developments, the Nigeria Union of Teachers may be compelled to down tools pending when it is safe for our members to teach and guide our pupils and students without fear of abduction by these faceless enemies of educational prosperity of the Nigerian Nation”

The Teachers also called on government to consider the implementation of Life Insurance and Hazard Allowance to teachers in Basic and Senior Secondary Schools as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day 2020.