Insecurity: Oyo govt extends curfew in 10 LGAs by 24 hours

This was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Musibau Babatunde, a professor, in a memo issued on Thursday evening in Ibadan.
The state government had, on Tuesday, announced a 48-hour curfew from 4.00p.m. to 8.00a.m. in the 10 local government areas.
With this extension, the 48-hour curfew in the first instance, will continue till Saturday.
The affected local government areas are: Oriire, Orelope, Irepo, Saki West, Saki East, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, Olorunsogo and Atiba LGAs.
The curfew is part of government’s efforts to secure the release of pupils and teachers abducted by gunmen
at the Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esiele; and L.A. Primary School in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15.
The pupils, numbering 39, and seven teachers have since been with their captors. The attackers reportedly killed at least one teacher during the operation before marching the victims into the forest. Reports also showed that they beheaded another teacher in captivity.