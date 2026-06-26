Insecurity: Oyo govt extends curfew in 10 LGAs by 24 hours

This was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Musibau Babatunde, a professor, in a memo issued on Thursday evening in Ibadan.

The state government had, on Tuesday, announced a 48-hour curfew from 4.00p.m. to 8.00a.m. in the 10 local government areas.

With this extension, the 48-hour curfew in the first instance, will continue till Saturday.

The affected local government areas are: Oriire, Orelope, Irepo, Saki West, Saki East, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, Olorunsogo and Atiba LGAs.