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Insecurity: Oyo govt extends curfew in 10 LGAs by 24 hours

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Conflict and Security
Oyo abduction: Makinde vows rescue as VDM leads protesters to Government House
Governor Seyi Makinde
Marcus FATUNMOLE  and  News Agency
Marcus FATUNMOLE  and  News Agency

OYO State government has extended the 48 hours curfew imposed on the 10 local government areas bordering the Old Oyo National Park by 24 hours.

This was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Musibau Babatunde, a professor, in a memo issued on Thursday evening in Ibadan.

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The state government had, on Tuesday, announced a 48-hour curfew from 4.00p.m. to 8.00a.m. in the 10 local government areas.
With this extension, the 48-hour curfew in the first instance, will continue till Saturday.
The affected local government areas are: Oriire, Orelope, Irepo, Saki West, Saki East, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, Olorunsogo and Atiba LGAs.
The curfew is part of government’s efforts to secure the release of pupils and teachers abducted by gunmen at the Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esiele; and L.A. Primary School in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15.
The pupils, numbering 39, and seven teachers have since been with their captors. The attackers reportedly killed at least one teacher during the operation before marching the victims into the forest. Reports also showed that they beheaded another teacher in captivity.
The ICIR reported that the victims had remained with their captors 40 days after they were whisked away.

Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org

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