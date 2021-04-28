Insecurity: Police commissioner orders patrols around schools in FCT

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FOLLOWING the rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police Bala Ciroma has ordered uninterrupted patrols around schools within the nation’s capital.

Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command Mariam Yusuf confirmed this to The ICIR, saying that the order was given in a statement released by the FCT Police Command on Wednesday, debunking earlier claims that the University of Abuja had been attacked by bandits.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to debunk the viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that the University of Abuja has been attacked by bandits,” she said.

“The Command wishes to state categorically that there is no record of such incident as at 2200hrs of Tuesday, 27th April, 2021,” she noted.

She urged members of the public to disregard the rumours which she described as ‘mischievous’ and intending to create tension among residents of the FCT.

She enjoined residents to remain calm and law-abiding, and to verify every information received to avoid panic.

Reaffirming the undeterred resolve of the Police towards the protection of lives and property, she urged residents to report all emergencies or suspicious movements through phone numbers published in the statement.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352,” she said.

The past few weeks have witnessed incessant attacks by suspected bandits on schools across Northern Nigeria, resulting in the kidnapping and killing of students in the country.