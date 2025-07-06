Insecurity: Tinubu orders military to tackle terrorists, separatists

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has directed the Nigerian Armed Forces and security agencies to take firm and decisive action against terrorists, bandits, insurgents, and separatist groups undermining the country’s unity and stability.

Vice President Shettima, delivering President Tinubu’s message at the grand finale of the 2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration held on Sunday, July 6 in Kaduna, affirmed that the military has the full support of the Presidency to act boldly and without hesitation.

“To the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, I say this with absolute clarity: the time to rise is now. You have my full authorisation and the trust of the Nigerian people to confront and defeat those who seek to undermine our nation.

“You are my confidence, my support, and my prayers,” Tinubu said.

The ICIR reported that in June 2022, while accepting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket, Tinubu promised to restore peace and eliminate criminals. On the campaign trail Vice President Kashim Shettima even promised to personally lead troops across the country, saying Tinubu would handle the economy while he focused on security.

However, two years into President Bola Tinubu’s administration, insecurity remains a widespread and persistent challenge across many Nigerian states. Despite promises to combat terrorism, banditry, and violent crimes, the country continues to witness killings, kidnappings for ransom, and attacks on rural communities.

The president in his latest speech labeled terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and separatist movements as serious existential threats, stressing that they can no longer be treated as mere disturbances.

“These evils do not discriminate, they destroy churches and mosques alike and orphan children without asking their tribe or faith,” he said.

The president also reaffirmed the federal government’s steadfast support for the military, vowing continued investment in modern weaponry, intelligence gathering, and personnel to safeguard Nigeria’s sovereignty and security.

In an emotional tribute to fallen heroes and wounded soldiers, the president pledged that their sacrifices would always be remembered and honored.

“Many of our finest have fallen in the line of duty. Some now lie in silence beneath the soil of a grateful nation, others carry the wounds of oath as living reminders of sacrifices made in our name.

“Their blood will not be shed in vain; their memory will endure through generations,” he stated.

The ICIR reported that Tinubu inherited a deeply rooted security crisis from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. But instead of improvement, recent months have seen a surge in violence across regions, raising concerns about the government’s capacity or willingness to protect its citizens.

From Benue to Borno, Plateau to Niger, and Ondo to Sokoto, state governors are struggling to contain the menace, as armed groups unleash chaos, displace communities, and cripple local economies, particularly agriculture.