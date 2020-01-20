Insurgency: UN says aid workers should be protected not attacked, calls for release of abducted workers

THE United Nations Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon has condemned the recent attack on UN humanitarian facility in Ngala and demanded the release of the abducted aid workers.

In a press statement made available to The ICIR, Kallon ‘strongly condemned’ the attack on the facility which he described as a complex assault by heavily armed men.

He said the attacked aid workers are responsible for providing assistance to over 55,000 people in Ngala town that borders Cameroon.

He noted the importance of the burnt down facility in Ngala, saying more than 10,000 people searching for safety and basic needs had arrived in the town in 2019.

Speaking on abduction and murder of aid workers, he noted that unlike 2018 when six aid workers were killed, 12 aid workers lost their lives in 2012, a double of the victims in 2018.

Kallon called for the immediate release of Grace Taku and Alice Loksha who have been in captivity since 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Taku is an ACF staff member that was abducted near Damasak in July 2019 while Loksha, who is a mother and nurse was kidnapped during an attack on Rann in March 2018.

Kallon said the UN and other non-governmental organisations have been working to provide important assistance to over seven million affected by the crisis in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.