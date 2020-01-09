Intelligence shows Ukrainian plane was shot down by Iran – Prime Minister Trudeau

CANADIAN Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has said the Ukrainian flight 752 which crashed shortly after take off from Tehran’s international airport in Iran on Wednesday, was shot down by an Iranian surfaced air missile.

Trudeau announced this in a public address on Thursday when he confirmed that the plane crash was caused by the missiles fired by the Iranians at the early hour of Wednesday.

“We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence, the evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surfaced air missile, this may well have been unintentional,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau also said that thorough investigation would be carried out in order to find the real cause of the tragedy that ended the lives of 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedish, four Afghans, three Germans, and three Britains.

“This new information reinforces the need for a thorough investigation into this matter. Canada is working with its allies to ensure that a thorough and credible investigation is conducted to determine the causes of this fatal crash,” he said.

A few hours ago, the New York Times shared a video which shows that the Ukrainian flight was hit in Tehran.

From the footage, it was reported that an Iranian missile hit the plane, causing an explosion. However, the plane, already ablaze, turned around towards the airport but exploded shortly after.

Recall that on Wednesday, the world woke up to the news of Iran firing over a dozen missiles at two US bases in Iraq.

Although no casualties were reported, an Iranian news agency reported that 80 “American terrorist troops” were hit in the missile attack.

President Trump in response to the attack had promised that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon.

Trump also announced moves to slam Iran with more “punishing’ economic sanctions as a consequence of their actions against the United States.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, has urged both countries to consider dialogue and exercise restraint.

While addressing diplomats from over 180 countries at the Vatican frescoes Sala Regia on Thursday, the sovereign head of the Vatican City State, made his first comment about the brewing conflict between Iran and the US and appealed for a de-escalation.

“I, therefore, renew my appeal that all the interested parties avoid an escalation of the conflict and keep alive the flame of dialogue and self-restraint, in full respect of international law,” he said.