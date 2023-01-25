36.5 C
Abuja

International Journalists’ Programmes offers Southern African bursary

Blessing Otoibhi
The participants of the Southern African Programme 2022
THE International Journalists’ Programmes (IJP) is offering fellowships to up to six young Southern African journalists and up to five young German journalists.

The Southern African-German Journalists‘ Bursary is intended to enable young journalists to gain insights into the political, economic, cultural and social fabric of the host country.

For two months, Southern African delegates will have the chance to work in Germany, followed by German delegates in Africa. They will be integrated into the day-to-day journalism of their host newsroom while researching stories for their home media.

Journalists aged 25 to 40 from Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Germany can apply.

The delegates will receive a fixed payment of EUR3,000 to cover most of their travel, accommodation and living expenses.

Candidates must have a strong command of English. German is an advantage but not mandatory.

The deadline for the submission of applications is February 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

