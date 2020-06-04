Interstate travel to resume June 21 – FG

THE personal assistant to President Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad has announced the possibility of the interstate travel from June 21.

This was contained in a tweet made by Ahmad on his official Twitter page on Thursday , in which he disclosed the federal government’s plans to lift the ban on interstate travel.

“Interstate movement may resume on June 21, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, gave the hint recently, as domestic flights expected to also resume on June 21,” Bashir Ahmad tweeted.

The ban on interstate travel which has lasted for over two months was put in place by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that on Monday, the presidential taskforce on COVID-19, while addressing the nation stated that the Federal government had no plans on lifting the ban till further notice.

However,- report from around the country shows that the ban has not been effective as security operatives deployed to different parts of the country compromise these efforts.

According to reports, Ogun and Lagos states have both recorded about 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, many residents of both states have continued to commute in and out of the states with little or no restrictions.