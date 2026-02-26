IPI Nigeria urges acting IGP Disu to break cycle of press repression

THE Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has called on the new Acting Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to immediately halt harassment, intimidation, and unlawful detention of journalists across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, February 26, IPI Nigeria said the demands followed persistent violations under the tenure of former IGP Kayode Egbetokun, whose leadership the institute said, enabled a culture of impunity in police interactions with media practitioners.

The ICIR reported how Egbetokun, along with Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, and Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno, were listed in IPI Nigeria’s newly launched Nigeria Book of Infamy, a registry blacklisting public officials accused of violating press freedom.

The institute cited several cases, including repeated summons and detention of Media Room Hub publisher Azuka Ogujiuba over her reporting on court matters, as well as unlawful arrests and assaults of journalists across states, including Abdulaziz Aliyu in Kano, Nasir Yelwa in Abuja, and FIJ reporter Sodeeq Atanda in Ekiti.

“IPI Nigeria urges Disu to immediately end the pattern of harassment, intimidation and attacks against journalists that characterised the tenure of his predecessor, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

“Under the previous leadership, journalists were repeatedly harassed, unlawfully detained and, in some cases, assaulted while carrying out their constitutional duties,” the institute said.

It emphasised that the police, as a critical institution in a democratic society, have a constitutional obligation to respect the fundamental rights of all Nigerians, including the right to freedom of expression and of the press.

IPI Nigeria urged Disu to review pending cases against journalists, institute a reorientation programme for police personnel focused on press freedom, and establish clear communication channels with media stakeholders.

The organisation also called for an immediate end to all forms of harassment of journalists, and the implementation of a comprehensive training programme for police personnel on press freedom and human rights.

“We urge Mr Disu to chart a different course and rebuild trust between the police and the media. Respect for press freedom is essential to sustaining Nigeria’s democracy.

“A free and independent press strengthens accountability, enhances transparency and supports law enforcement efforts by informing the public responsibly,” the statement added.