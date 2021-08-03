Tunji Disu replaces Kyari as head of IRT

This was disclosed in a statement released by Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigerian Police Force Frank Mba on Monday, describing Disu’s appointment as a decision made to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and to refocus the unit for better service delivery.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has today, 2nd August, 2021 approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT),” he said.

According to the statement, Disu had previously served at the State CID, Rivers State as the Deputy Head of the Unit and was a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan.

“DCP Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Lagos State University (LASU) and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State. He has also attended several professional courses both at home and abroad: Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana, Internet Fraud Training at the Cambridge University, UK, Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course at the University of Lagos, amongst others,” he said.

The IGP earlier recommended Kyari’s suspension by the Police Service Commission over allegations levelled against him by internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi had alleged that Kyari accepted an N8 million bribe to arrest and jail his rival Vincent Chibuzo following a dispute over a $575,000 scam on Qatari businesspeople.

Kyari, however, denied any criminal involvement with Hushpuppi though an arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).