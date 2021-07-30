fbpx

Hushpuppi: IGP orders ‘review’ of allegations against Abba Kyari1mins read

iNews
By Lukman ABOLADE
Abba Kyari
Ramon Abbas, popularly known Hushpoppi and DCP Abba Kyari
THE Inspector General of Police Usman Baba has ordered a review of the allegations levelled against a Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba on Thursday evening in Abuja.

Mba said the IGP had received the allegations and indictments leveled against the ‘super cop’.

“Sequel to the receipt of allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered an internal review of the allegations,” the statement read in part.

He also said that the police was committed to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

He further stated that developments on the case would be communicated to members of the public.

The ICIR had reported that in the course of investigation into the alleged fraudulent charges against Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi, Kyari was alleged to have received money from the suspect.

According to a 69-page document sighted by The ICIR, the payment was for two different transactions paid into GT Bank and Zenith Bank accounts, presumed to facilitate the arrest of Vincent Chibuzo, an accomplice of Hushpuppi.

The FBI prosecutor further alleged that Hushpuppi was determined to pay Kyari in order to have Chibuzor jailed in Nigeria.

The prosecutor also provided an affidavit where Kyari indicated interest to share an account detail, and six minutes later, he provided a Zenith bank account to Hushpuppi.

Consequently, a warrant of arrest was issued by Otis Wright, a judge in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, on July 26 for the arrest of Kyari for his involvement in Hushpuppi’s alleged fraudulent activities.

Lukman ABOLADE

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via labolade@icirnigeria.org, on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

Comments
