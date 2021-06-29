We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

LEAD counsel to Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Ifeanyi Ejiofor has confirmed the arrest of Kanu, saying the legal team would be meeting to agree on strategies within the context of the court’s charge and disposition.

“We have just confirmed through a correspondence from the Federal High Court Abuja, about the arrest and the extradition of my Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian State,” Ejiofor said, while calling for calm.

The ICIR had earlier reported how Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami disclosed Kanu’s arrest and extradition during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

“Self-acclaimed leader of secessionist group Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu has, for your information, been intercepted through the collaborative effort of the Nigeria Intelligence and Security services. He has been brought back to Nigeria in order to continue facing trials after disappearing while on bail regarding 11 count charge against him,” Malami said.

He was later brought before Justice Binta Nyako at a Federal High Court in Abuja, who ordered that the IPOB leader be remanded in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) till July 26.

Ejiofor said Kanu was brought before the court on an 11-count charge without the knowledge of the legal team.

“As it is in the public domain, the matter has been consequently adjourned to the 26th Day of July 2021, for Continuation of Trial.

“The legal team ably led by my humble self will meet them in court on this date.”

He added that the government must give Kanu a fair hearing and trial, which he described as his constitutional right.

“His safety as also guaranteed under our law throughout the trial and afterwards, should be enforced.”