IPOB, other secessionist agitators evidence of bad leadership – Obi

Bankole Abe
Peter Obi in Chatham house
Peter Obi in Chatham house
THE Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other secessionist groups in the country as evidence of bad leadership.

Obi stated this when he appeared at the Chatham House, United Kingdom, on Monday, January 16.

The former governor of Anambra State said he would dialogue with IPOB and other secessionist agitators.

“IPOB and other agitations in the country are a culmination of years of bad leadership,” Obi said. “All those things will start reversing themselves when the leadership problem is sorted. I and Datti will talk with all agitators.”

Addressing the issue of youth unemployment, he said he would turn the situation into a dividend for the country.

“It is not to be doubted at the global scene that Nigeria is blessed with some of the most entrepreneurial youths in the world of science and in business, in art and entertainment. We believe that what remains is the changing of the leadership class.

“We will turn our youth bunch to a democratic dividend rather than today’s harvest of time bomb violence,” he said.

On foreign direct investment in the country, he stated that foreign capital is afraid of corruption, and he will do everything in his power to reduce corruption to the barest minimum so that even Nigerians who have migrated due to a lack of opportunities will return home.

Chatham House is a policy institut whose aim is to help governments and societies build a safe, prosperous, and fair world that will last.

Bankole Abe
