IPPIS: FG directs all its civil servants to update records before September 30

THE Nigerian Government has directed and mandated all civil servants that are yet to update their personal records on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) portal to do so before the end of September 2020.

This is contained in a memo titled, ‘Mandatory update of employee records on non-core MDAs preparatory to the service-wide implementation of the Human Resource module of IPPIS’, issued by Folashade Yemi-Esan, the head of Service of the Federation on Wednesday.

The memo stated that civil servants who fail to comply with the directive would have their salaries stopped.

According to the Head of Service, the update to allow the employees to submit correct information on their career progress. with a view to validating the records for the ‘Go-llve’ of the Human Resources module of IPPIS.

“It would be recalled that government in its determination to fast track the rollout of Human Resource (HR) module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) requested all federal government employees in MDAs to update their records online on: www.verification.ippis.gov.ng.

She however said it was observed that the response rate of employees from the non-core MDAs (Parastatals and Agencies) whose structures have been uploaded on the IPPIS platform has been poor.

“The category of employees who have not done so are hereby enjoined to visit the IPPIS verification portal and update their records before the end of September, 2020. Failure to do so within the specified time will result in the stoppage of salaries of such employees,” Yemi-Esan said.

The Head of Service stated that the Service has suspended “all written requests from parastatals, agencies and institutions for correction and change of date of birth and date of first appointment on the IPPIS platform.

She directed that all those whose salaries have been stopped due to wrong entries of their records during their IPPIS registration should forward a request for correction.