AFTER over a year of conflict, a ceasefire agreement that includes the release of hostages has been reached between Israel and Gaza.

Sky News reported that the truce, announced by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is set to begin from Sunday,, January 19

This latest development followed prolonged negotiations in Doha, with the conflict leaving thousands dead, injured, or displaced in Gaza.

The conflict has seen several airstrikes in Gaza, destroying infrastructure, homes, hospitals, and public facilities. Hospitals and humanitarian centrea have reported severe shortages of essential supplies like water, electricity, and medical aid.

The ICIR reported how Israel’s ground offensive, launched in response to Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the abduction of around 250 hostages.

More recently in November, 2024, the crisis in Gaza and Lebanon intensified, with Israeli airstrikes killing dozens within days.

On Sunday, November 10, an Israeli strike in Lebanon’s Aalmat village – located far north of Hezbollah’s stronghold, resulted in at least 23 fatalities.

This airstrike, part of Israel’s extensive offensive across Lebanon, expanded further into northern part of Gaza.The escalation follows months of tit-for-tat violence between Israel and Hezbollah, spurred by Hezbollah’s show of solidarity with Gaza, including missile and drone strikes targeting Israel.

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 people in Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry, and more than 70 fatalities in Israel.

On August 16, the health ministry in Gaza said that over 40,000 Palestinians were killed since the beginning of the hostility.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire deal reportedly includes a six-week initial phase during which Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from central Gaza, enabling displaced Palestinians to return to northern parts of the territory.

According to Reuters, Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages, including women, children, and men over 50, while Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian detainees.

Humanitarian aid is also set to increase significantly as part of the agreement, offering some relief to Gaza’s beleaguered population.

Also, the deal includes plans for a second phase, to begin on the 16th day of the truce, focusing on the release of remaining hostages, including male Israeli soldiers, a permanent ceasefire, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

A third phase is expected to address the return of the bodies of deceased hostages and the commencement of Gaza’s reconstruction, supervised by Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations.

Reacting to the development, Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the government to approve the agreement, calling it “the right move” despite its inherent difficulties.

“Let there be no illusions. This deal when signed, approved, and implemented will bring with it deeply painful, challenging, and harrowing moments.

“It will also present significant challenges. This is not a simple situation; it is among the greatest challenges we have ever known,” he added.