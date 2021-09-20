ISWAP carrying out massive recruitment -Army

— 1min read

Director of Army Public Relations Onyeama Nwachukwu disclosed this at the headquarters of the Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai Maimalari, during a tour in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Sunday.

According to him, the dreaded terrorist organisation was carrying out the recruitment to replenish members who surrendered to the Army recently.

He called on members of the public to be on the lookout within their immediate environment, adding that it was crucial to engage media organisations to block ISWAP’s recruitment.

“I will like to mention that the ISWAP, very recently, has been depleted by the surrendering of their members, as well as a conflict between them,” he said.

“They’ve embarked on what I will call a massive recruitment drive, and I consider it very important to engage the media to block this recruitment.”

Nwachukwu noted that the military would not rest their oars in the fight to end insurgency and insecurity in the country.

In August, the Army claimed that the terrorist organisations were overwhelmed with palpable fear.

It noted that the terrorist organisations had resorted to media propaganda to douse the tension caused by the recent surrender by most of their members.