Italy to receive team of medical experts, supplies from China

A group of Chinese medical experts and supplies from Sichuan, a city in China have been sent to Italy on Wednesday to help with the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a video by China Daily, the group will help with the effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, after Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio asked China for help to contain the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, Italy had shut down the entire nation by put its 60 million population in quarantine.

Wang Yi, State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China responded to Italy’s request for help while also assuring that the Chinese government would provide Italy with face masks and other medical supplies.

He stated China’s commitment to further advance its efforts in sending Italy future supplies.

‘’Despite China is still in large demand for medical supplies but we will overcome the difficulties, and we will provide Italy with face masks and other medical supplies and further advance the effort in sending in supplies,’’ Wang Yi said.

China has also sent a team of experts and medical supplies to Iran

Starting from March 10, China has been exporting five million face masks to South Korea while the Chinese government has contributed $20million towards the WHO to fight Covid19

Similarly, according to Reuters on Thursday, the Chinese Senior Medical Adviser, Zhong Nanshan stated that the global coronavirus pandemic could be over by June if countries mobilize to fight it, as China declared the peak had passed them and the increase in new cases is falling to single digits for the first time.

Around two-thirds of global cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in China’s central Hubei province, where the virus first emerged in December but in recent weeks, the vast majority of new cases have been outside China.

The Chinese government’s Senior Medical Adviser, said at a news conference on Thursday that as long as countries take the outbreak seriously and are prepared to take firm measures, it could be over worldwide in a matter of months.

“My advice is calling for all countries to follow WHO instructions and intervene on a national scale,” he said. “If all countries could get mobilized, it could be over by June.”

Zhong, an 83-year-old epidemiologist renowned for helping combat the SARS outbreak in 2003, said viruses in the same family typically become less active in warm months, which could help slow the spread.

“My estimate of June is based on scenarios that all countries take positive measures. But if some countries do not treat the infectiousness and harmfulness seriously, and intervene strongly, it would last longer,” Zhong added.