Iyorchia Ayu sworn in as PDP national chairman

A FORMER Senate President Iyorchia Ayu was on December 10 sworn in as national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ayu and other members of the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP were also presented with certificates of return during the swearing in ceremony at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The new PDP national officers were elected at the party’s national convention, held on October 30 and 31 at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

* Ayu, in acceptance speech, promises to reposition PDP

In his acceptance speech, the new PDP national chairman promised to reposition the party towards emerging victorious in the 2023 general elections.

He said he would return the party to the people.

“Our task at this auspicious moment is to return the party to the people. But to do that, the party needs to be reinvigorated, reinvented and repositioned.

“We are not unmindful of our missed steps and actions in the past, but we have learnt our lessons, both in government and in opposition.

“Today, we stand tall, and with a firm resolve to rebuild our great party and rescue our nation.”

Members of the new PDP NWC, who were sworn in on December 10, are:

Iyorchia Ayu – National Chairman

Taofeek Arapaja – Deputy National Chairman (South)

Umar Damagum – Deputy National Chairman (North)

Samuel Anyanwu – National Secretary

Ahmed Yayari Mohammed – National Treasurer

Umaru Bature, Sokoto – National Organising Secretary

Daniel Woyengikuro – National Financial Secretary

Stella Effa-Attoe – National Women’s Leader

Muhammed Suleiman – Youth Leader

Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade – National Legal Adviser

Debo Ologunagba – National Publicity Secretary

Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel – National Auditor

Setoji Kosheodo – Deputy National Secretary

Ndubuisi Eneh David – Deputy National Treasurer

Ibrahim Abdullahi – Deputy National Publicity Secretary

Ighoyota Amori – Deputy National Organising Secretary

Adamu D.U Kamale – Deputy National Financial Secretary

Yakubu Wanka – Deputy National Women’s Leader

Timothy Osadolor – Deputy National Youth Leader

Okechukwu Osuoha – Deputy National Legal Adviser

Abdulrahman Mohammed – Deputy National Auditor

The new Ayu-led NWC has formally taken over from the immediate past team led by Uche Secondus, which bowed out with a valedictory session on December 8.

The ICIR reported that Secondus, who was removed after his suspension from the party, is still hoping to return to office to complete his tenure.

An appeal Secondus filed to challenge his removal is pending at the Supreme Court.