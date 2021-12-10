34.7 C
Abuja

Iyorchia Ayu sworn in as PDP national chairman

Breaking NewsNews
IHUOMA Chiedozie
Iyorchia Ayu is set to become the new PDP national chairman

Related

1min read

A FORMER Senate President Iyorchia Ayu was on December 10 sworn in as national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ayu and other members of the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP were also presented with certificates of return during the swearing in ceremony at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The new PDP national officers were elected at the party’s national convention, held on October 30 and 31 at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

* Ayu, in acceptance speech, promises to reposition PDP

In his acceptance speech, the new PDP national chairman promised to reposition the party towards emerging victorious in the 2023 general elections.

He said he would return the party to the people.

“Our task at this auspicious moment is to return the party to the people. But to do that, the party needs to be reinvigorated, reinvented and repositioned.

- Advertisement -

“We are not unmindful of our missed steps and actions in the past, but we have learnt our lessons, both in government and in opposition.

“Today, we stand tall, and with a firm resolve to rebuild our great party and rescue our nation.”

Members of the new PDP NWC, who were sworn in on December 10, are:

Iyorchia Ayu – National Chairman

Taofeek Arapaja – Deputy National Chairman (South)

Umar Damagum – Deputy National Chairman (North)

Samuel Anyanwu – National Secretary

- Advertisement -

Ahmed Yayari Mohammed – National Treasurer

Umaru Bature, Sokoto – National Organising Secretary

Daniel Woyengikuro – National Financial Secretary

Stella Effa-Attoe – National Women’s Leader

Muhammed Suleiman – Youth Leader

Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade – National Legal Adviser

Debo Ologunagba – National Publicity Secretary

- Advertisement -

Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel – National Auditor

Setoji Kosheodo – Deputy National Secretary

Ndubuisi Eneh David – Deputy National Treasurer

Ibrahim Abdullahi – Deputy National Publicity Secretary

Ighoyota Amori – Deputy National Organising Secretary

Adamu D.U Kamale – Deputy National Financial Secretary

Yakubu Wanka – Deputy National Women’s Leader

Timothy Osadolor – Deputy National Youth Leader

Okechukwu Osuoha – Deputy National Legal Adviser

Abdulrahman Mohammed – Deputy National Auditor

The new Ayu-led NWC has formally taken over from the immediate past team led by Uche Secondus, which bowed out with a valedictory session on December 8.

The ICIR reported that Secondus, who was removed after his suspension from the party, is still hoping to return to office to complete his tenure.

An appeal Secondus filed to challenge his removal is pending at the Supreme Court.

Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Breaking News

Iyorchia Ayu sworn in as PDP national chairman

A FORMER Senate President Iyorchia Ayu was on December 10 sworn in as national...
National News

High number of absentees worries House of Reps leadership

THE high number of absentees in the House of Representatives is becoming a great...
Energy and Power

Criticise us constructively when we fail, power minister tells media

NIGERIA's Minister of State for Power Goody Jeddy-Agba has called on media practitioners to...
News

Gunmen kill monarch in Imo, dump body at market square

THE traditional ruler of Atta in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Edwin...
National News

CDD calls for collaboration in fight against corruption

IN COMMEMORATION of the International Anti-Corruption Day, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD),...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHigh number of absentees worries House of Reps leadership

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.