Jack Ma’s medical supplies donation arrive Africa

ABIY Ahmed Ali Ethiopian prime minister on Sunday evening received medical supplies from china, donated by China’s billionaire, Jack Ma and the Alibaba foundation to support Africa’s fight against the novel Coronavirus.

Abiy in his speech thanked Jack Ma and the Alibaba foundation for sending their supports and commended the duo for being the first to send covid-19 prevention materials and supports, which includes 1.1million testing kits, 6million masks & 60,000 protective suits to be distributed to all fifty four countries in Africa.

‘’Thank you Jack Ma and the Alibaba group for sending the first wave of COVID-19 prevention materials. Support includes 1.1million testing kits, 6million masks & 60,000 protective suits to be distributed throughout Africa. Distribution to other countries will begin as of tomorrow,’’ Abiy Ahmed said.

Abiy further stated that the Distribution to other African countries would commence on Monday (today) to hasten to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier last week, Jack Ma announced he would donate medical supplies to all African countries stating that Africa cannot be left out in the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The world cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a COVID-19 pandemic in Africa,” he said in a statement tweeted on his twitter page.